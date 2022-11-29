Adani’s super-app will have to confront a bunch of challenges4 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 11:42 PM IST
Gautam Adani is ready to unveil his super-app, made by an inhouse startup he hopes will be ‘the Ferrari of the digital world’
Gautam Adani is ready to unveil his super-app, made by an inhouse startup he hopes will be “the Ferrari of the digital world." The portal will take off in the next three-six months, Asia’s richest tycoon told the Financial Times. But Adani seems to have missed the sweet spot when demand for online services boomed during the pandemic. Now, the tech industry is in turmoil globally. And competition in Indian e-commerce is intense. Will Adani’s Ferrari get stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic?