Adani’s super-app will have to confront a bunch of challenges

That’s just the first battle. The second will be trickier—to make consumers come back for other things. Aggregating shopping, payments, entertainment, social media and finance in one place is the Chinese model. The likes of Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan perfected it before Beijing made them antitrust targets. Last year’s tech crackdown may be easing, but China’s covid policy is a drag on consumption: Alibaba recently posted a quarterly loss. In Southeast Asia, where the template was copied, investors are demanding profitability. Indonesia’s GoTo is cutting 12% of its workforce. Evidence from India isn’t very encouraging, either. E-commerce is a success, with Walmart’s Flipkart and Amazon controlling the bulk of a growing market—more than 60% of the billion-plus visits to the Flipkart site during its eight-day Big Billion Days festival last quarter came from Tier 2 and 3 cities. But some of the more niche categories that had gained popularity during the pandemic, like education and beauty and fashion, are either fizzling out or aren’t growing as strongly as before. Amazon is shutting down its test prep business in the country and exiting meal delivery. Paytm has seen its shares drop 75% in one year since its initial public offering, the worst first-year performance for a large IPO in a decade.

