Adani’s U-turn amplifies questions of compliance2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:52 PM IST
The group has acknowledged Vinod Adani as a member, but we need clarity on whether it flouted a free-float rule, manipulated its shares and gained from a regulatory look-away
In a U-turn that amplified questions raised by the Hindenburg report of 24 January, the Adani Group has quit distancing itself from its chairman Gautam Adani’s elder brother Vinod Adani. On 16 March, it informed India’s stock market that the latter was a member of the promoter group. “We would like to submit that Mr Gautam Adani and Mr Rajesh Adani are individual promoters of various listed entities within the Adani Group and Mr Vinod Adani is an immediate relative of the individual promoters," its filing said. “Accordingly, as per the applicable Indian regulations, Mr Vinod Adani is part of the ‘promoter group’ of various listed entities within the Adani Group. This fact has been submitted to Indian regulatory authorities from time to time, in various disclosures." Its rebuttal of Hindenburg’s charges, in contrast, had deflected a set of queries by saying, “Vinod Adani does not hold any managerial position in any Adani listed entities or their subsidiaries and has no role in their day to day affairs." This, however, did not square up with one big fact: the elder brother’s control of Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, which acquired ACC and Ambuja Cements for about $10.5 billion from Holcim last year to mark yet another market entry by the infra-focused group. As this fraternal link had duly been disclosed, even the documentation record left Adani’s stance hollow.