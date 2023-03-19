Adani’s U-turn amplifies questions of compliance

Three questions assume urgency. First, did Adani violate India’s free-float norms? On paper, the group’s listed companies barely met the minimum equity of 25% that should be available for public trading. If a chunk of their float portion is found to be under Vinod Adani’s effective control via a web of offshore entities, as alleged by Hindenburg, then it would imply a failure of compliance. An episode of share-price jitters in 2021 over this suspicion prompted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), our market regulator, to explore the need for a free-float definition that would exclude shares held by institutions as well (and not just promoters). The logic of keeping strategic interests out of the count did not get far. But it matters. After all, only a sliver of a firm’s equity pie being openly traded exposes it to easy manipulation. That leads us to the second question. Did Adani use an overseas network to manipulate its share prices? This is for a Sebi probe to answer. But we need not delve into forensic trails to identify a few tell-tale signs. Even for a blistering pace of growth, Adani scrips had zoomed off the charts in terms of their price-earning ratios, which had reached multiple hundreds in a bazaar where a ratio above 30 needs a jackpot on its way to justify such a high price. Inflated valuations do have a motive. Equity can be pledged for loans, as Adani did. Although the group has lowered its debt slightly after a share sale to Rajiv Jain’s US-based fund GQG Partners—steadying its market capitalization that had more than halved since Republic Day—what enabled its over-leverage has kept eyebrows raised.