Adani-Total targets three birds with one stone

To be at the bleeding edge of hydrogen, the Adani group has to invest in innovative technologies to convert its most abundant fuel, coal, into hydrogen, ammonia and usable carbon. The International Energy Agency estimates that it is possible, with carbon capture, storage and use, to bring down carbon dioxide production to as low as 3kg per kg of hydrogen. While this is higher than the CO2 production for green hydrogen, in which electricity from renewable sources is used to electrolyze water and split it into hydrogen and oxygen, it is significantly lower than the 25 kg of CO2 per kg of hydrogen that would result from splitting water using grid power that has a share of coal-based power. Further innovation could make coal a low-to-zero carbon source of hydrogen, with usable carbon as a byproduct. Graphene greatly strengthens concrete, when mixed into it, and reduces the use of clinker in cement making. Since Adani is one of the largest users of concrete in the country and one of the largest cement makers, after recent acquisitions, producing graphene from coal, along with hydrogen, would have lots of synergies within the group. Another possible usable form of carbon, after separating hydrogen from coal and the methane to which it is converted, is carbon fiber, which has ever-expanding use in everything from car body panels to lightweight cables to replace steel ones for lifts.