It has been a quarter of a century since academics, business writers, analysts and experts began talking about disruptive innovation. Now a catch-all phrase to describe a variety of phenomena—from technological developments and counter-intuitive business plans to the spectacular rise of startups and any change, however tiny, to the established order—‘disruptive innovation’ appears to mean anything a corporate executive chooses it to mean.

How we use terms is important. In popular usage, ‘disruptive innovation’ has come to express the truth that it is important to be aware of and adapt to new ways of thinking and executing plans within one’s industry. Large conglomerates are traditionally not seen as likely disruptors, though their businesses are often ripe for being disrupted. But how committed can (or should) an established company, a market leader even, be to change? When does one need to reassess a winning formula?

The answer in my view is that you reassess a winning formula when you’re at your peak as a business, just before complacency and self-congratulation creeps into your operations. The answer for large traditional businesses is to create room for innovation and change. To ensure that there is a safe, protected space within organizations to explore ideas, ask difficult questions, consider wholesale structural and philosophical issues, and make extended criticisms. It is essential, as a business, to be able to introspect and interrogate yourself. If, as a business, you can get ahead of disruptions to your own model, you also have the tools to make connections others won’t see and move into adjacent areas. At the Adani Group, adjacencies are essential to our survival and growth, to find areas that are contiguous to existing businesses which allow us to stretch ourselves. Sometimes the connections are counter-intuitive, or tenuous, but they make sense to us—to use our land and renewable power generation capacities, say, to expand into data centres.

Diversified conglomerates with companies across industries have no time to rest on one’s laurels. One is always competing and seeking new ways to compete. This is an advantage, as disruption can become an effective business model even for established companies if disruption is defined as spotting gaps, inefficiencies and fresh opportunities to provide services at more competitive prices, and identifying ways in which to reach customers directly by cutting out middlemen.

Disruptive innovation, however, should not refer only to business processes. Such change can also come from within the establishment. In India, for instance, the government has struck a chord with its evocation of a ‘new’ nation, a new national spirit, and its exhortation to “Make in India". A key aspect of this ‘new India’ is a focus on economic development through the building of long-neglected infrastructure, including a digital backbone.

How can we use artificial intelligence (AI), not to mention cognitive computing and cognitive analytics, for example, to transform the governance of healthcare and education? A recent Deloitte study broke down AI applications into three areas, key among which are the “insight applications" of AI, the ways in which algorithms, data and machine learning can be used to shape company policy. We have access to more information than we have ever had. The question that must keep us on our toes is how we use that information.

Positive disruption is the harnessing of big data, technological innovations, and new ideas to shock systems into making radical changes, thus laying the ground for human progress. The great contemporary disruption that Indian businesses are vying with one another to initiate is the introduction and widespread application of green technologies and energy. Investing in hydrogen fuel cells or solar power generation and distribution and grid capacity, for instance, is a deliberate disruption of our reliance as a nation on fossil fuels. If it damages the way we do things now, it is in the service of creating a greener path ahead—a future in which India could be a net energy exporter rather than importer and vulnerable to global price fluctuations and geopolitical crises.

If the message of disruption theory is simply ‘out with the old and in with the new’, then it is banal. More exciting and arguably more important is how a business—or even a nation—responds to disruption. We cannot be defensive. Disruption is an invitation to rethink, reimagine, reengage, refresh and create anew. It requires openness, agility and courage. We should think of such innovation in terms of people and progress.

Advancing digital technologies, combined with India’s changing dynamics and demographics, mean that we live in interesting and profoundly disruptive times. We need to be able to roll with the changes, take advantage of them so that India is a position to reap the economic rewards of both the green revolution and the fourth industrial revolution.

Disruptive innovation is not just about ‘designing’ a custom experience for a new kind of consumer, a digital native pandered to and mesmerized by the almighty algorithm. Disruption should eventually have a positive effect on society. It should act as a catalyst, a means to achieve the goal of national development and progress.

Karan Adani is CEO, Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd