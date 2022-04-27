Adapt to thrive: How businesses create and respond to disruption

The answer in my view is that you reassess a winning formula when you’re at your peak as a business, just before complacency and self-congratulation creeps into your operations. The answer for large traditional businesses is to create room for innovation and change. To ensure that there is a safe, protected space within organizations to explore ideas, ask difficult questions, consider wholesale structural and philosophical issues, and make extended criticisms. It is essential, as a business, to be able to introspect and interrogate yourself. If, as a business, you can get ahead of disruptions to your own model, you also have the tools to make connections others won’t see and move into adjacent areas. At the Adani Group, adjacencies are essential to our survival and growth, to find areas that are contiguous to existing businesses which allow us to stretch ourselves. Sometimes the connections are counter-intuitive, or tenuous, but they make sense to us—to use our land and renewable power generation capacities, say, to expand into data centres.

