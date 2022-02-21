Beware the blind rush for ESG ratings

Today, if one wants to see how a college is placed in the pecking order, one can get confused. Several ranking systems exist and their results are not consistent, especially if one excludes the top institutes. Now Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing is the ‘next big thing’, with everyone talking of it. Are you ESG compliant? This question will be asked of every company and is hence very important. The government is talking of issuing sovereign green bonds and the recipient of funds must be green-compliant. Foreign investors are keen to invest in ESG-complaint firms. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has come out with a paper on how credit-rating agencies (CRAs) should go about this exercise. But wait. Some CRAs already have ESG grades for around 500-1,000 companies. Was that just a rudimentary exercise or has it been trivialized?