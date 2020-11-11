Adidas bet on the rebirth of Reebok. Has it paid off?

Selling Reebok makes some sense. The retro logo-heavy look is probably past its prime, and standing out against rivals such as Fila and big luxury streetwear lines would require significant innovation and investment. A sale would also raise funds for the core Adidas business, which is competing with Nike Inc. in the U.S. and China. The company could use the proceeds to invest in sportswear and e-commerce, both of which have been boosted by the pandemic, as well as develop its fashion franchises.