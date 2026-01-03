Aditya Vikram Birla: The industrial titan who outran the Licence Raj

In the 1960s, the country was a fortress of the Licence Raj, a bureaucratic labyrinth where every tonne of steel produced or spindle turned required a nod from a somnolent clerk in New Delhi. While his peers were busy petitioning the government for the right to grow, Aditya Vikram Birla did something far more subversive. He decided that if the state would not permit expansion within its borders, he would have to redefine where those borders lay.