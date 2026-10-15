Adobe, Microsoft… who’s next? AI enabled clones of packaged software have made the industry sit up

Artificial intelligence (AI) has even begun to disrupt the packaged software industry. Adobe, famous for its design tools, recently received a shot across its bow. Developer Brandon Thomas used an Anthropic AI model and the open-source Rust programming language to build ArtCraft, a free alternative to Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite.
The seven-app package, released on GitHub, lacks the original’s finesse, features and more. But it is clear how easily replicas can be made of stuff developed by big companies. In its last fiscal year alone, Adobe invested $4.3 billion in R&D, almost a fifth of its annual revenue. All Thomas needed was a few months with Claude Opus 5.5 to ‘vibe-code’ the apps in Rust.