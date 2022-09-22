Adobe's high-voltage buyout of Figma is a classic tech manoeuvre

When Facebook, as it was then called, acquired, in 2012, a small, two-year-old company with 13 employees that came up with an application that let users share photographs and videos, it paid a fancy price of $1 billion, which many thought ridiculously extravagant. Instagram now earns a largish chunk of the advertising revenue generated by Facebook parent Meta. In 2014, Facebook bid $16 billion in stock and cash for the messaging platform WhatsApp, another $3.6 billion to retain its staff. But the final value of the acquisition, paid for in cash and Facebook stock, came to $21.8 billion, as Facebook shares went up in price after the acquisition was announced. WhatsApp is the developing world’s favourite messaging platform and has helped Facebook access billions of individuals across the globe. Eventually, that access would lead to monetisation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}