How to miss the entire point of ‘Adolescence’ on Netflix
Summary
- Some male commentators seem to see the serial as an effort to villainize testosterone and other macho markers. They conveniently sidestep its critique of misogynistic ideas peddled online.
It turns out, Margaret Atwood didn’t actually say “Men are afraid that women will laugh at them, women are afraid that men will kill them." At least, not in those many words. But the quote has been attributed to her so often that it has become canon (for the accuracy-minded, it is a paraphrasing of a passage from an essay she wrote in 1982).