Manu Joseph: How to reform your son after you watched a TV show

You should start expressing your emotions more. You may argue that any fool who has watched sports will know that men express their emotions freely. But somehow that is not the same. You should express emotions in ways that are interesting to people who do not find sports interesting. Though it was very moving to watch Roger Federer cry. Men should cry more. Your future girlfriend will hate you for it because ideally men should cry only when they win a grand slam, or something as rare, but she may not be able to admit it in public. What matters is what reformers of men say in public, which is that you must cry more.