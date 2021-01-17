Adopt a clear strategy to raise our trade intensity

It has been hard to find any cause for cheer in I ndia’s trade figures of late. The data for December released by the government on Friday, however, offered some relief. The numbers show a turnaround in imports, with inward shipments showing a gain of 7.6% over that month a year earlier, the first rise in 10 months. Ordinarily, higher exports is what we look for, given our unfavourable trade balance. But right now, the state of Indian demand is a concern, and the December uptick indicates an impulse for normalcy on the external front. Much of the rise was thanks to a 14.3% increase in non-oil shipments, which included machinery and intermediate products, among other items. It is a good sign that the country imported more of those at the fag end of a year that saw global trade suffer a covid seizure and our economy contract for the first time in decades. The World Trade Organization (WTO) had projected global merchandise trade volumes to fall 9.2% in 2020. This year, though, should be marked by a recovery, and we must make the most of it.

For 2021, the WTO forecasts a 7.2% increase in trade volumes. If new strains of coronavirus prove disruptive, this might need a revision, but as of now, trade prospects are looking up. A new administration in the US is expected to resuscitate the WTO, especially its dispute resolution mechanism that was left in limbo, and might even moderate the mercantilism fanned by its predecessor. Another round of globalization, which lost its verve about a decade ago, could also get an impetus from new trade deals. The latest of these is an agreement between the EU and China that opens up Chinese markets for European investment and grants China easier access to EU markets. While trade friction between Beijing and Washington is not expected to ease much, the relevance of transpacific relations to international trade patterns will decline if the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) proves successful. China is the nucleus of this free-trade bloc among 15 nations of the eastern hemisphere. While this was a key reason why New Delhi stayed out, we should either strike alternate deals or prepare to join RCEP at some stage ahead.

What we need for the 2020s is a cohesive trade strategy that goes beyond internal export-incentive schemes. Our trade intensity has weakened since the Great Recession of 2008-09, and Indian exports have fallen in three of the last six years. The government has been setting high outbound shipment targets, and last year’s Economic Survey placed due emphasis on export-led economic growth. To begin with, our share in global exports must break out of the sub-2% levels it has been stuck at, before we aim for double digits. As the rupee’s external value will have a major role to play in this, we should not inadvertently tilt our policy against export competitiveness by setting a goal for the size of our economy in US dollars, one that a strong currency would bring closer within reach. Foreign exchange values in today’s world move in response to capital flows far more than trade dynamics, and our rupee management—not manipulation, mind you—will become a delicate affair should a global dollar downtrend result in depreciatory tactics by other currency managers around the world. The effects of massive monetary easing in the US are expected to combine with a post-pandemic reversal of last year’s financial flight into safe US assets to weaken the greenback, even as we continue to see rupee-buoying inflows. We need to watch out.

