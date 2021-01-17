Adopt a clear strategy to raise our trade intensity

What we need for the 2020s is a cohesive trade strategy that goes beyond internal export-incentive schemes. Our trade intensity has weakened since the Great Recession of 2008-09, and Indian exports have fallen in three of the last six years. The government has been setting high outbound shipment targets, and last year’s Economic Survey placed due emphasis on export-led economic growth. To begin with, our share in global exports must break out of the sub-2% levels it has been stuck at, before we aim for double digits. As the rupee’s external value will have a major role to play in this, we should not inadvertently tilt our policy against export competitiveness by setting a goal for the size of our economy in US dollars, one that a strong currency would bring closer within reach. Foreign exchange values in today’s world move in response to capital flows far more than trade dynamics, and our rupee management—not manipulation, mind you—will become a delicate affair should a global dollar downtrend result in depreciatory tactics by other currency managers around the world. The effects of massive monetary easing in the US are expected to combine with a post-pandemic reversal of last year’s financial flight into safe US assets to weaken the greenback, even as we continue to see rupee-buoying inflows. We need to watch out.