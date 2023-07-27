Adopt a comprehensive plan for nature conservation

Adopt a comprehensive plan for nature conservation4 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:40 PM IST
The link between animal welfare and human well-being is often lost on us but we must do all we can to ensure that we take care of other species and protect our natural endowment of diversity.
For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver," said Martin Luther King Jr. Being in harmony with the environment and the importance of an ecological balance are ingrained in our culture and traditions. Our ancient scriptures propagate the importance of ‘ahimsa’ towards all living beings, highlighting how conservation of biodiversity is essential for a healthy and sustainable world. Nature and its bounty are our true treasure, which we must nurture and preserve. Even India’s Constitution enshrines a fundamental duty of all citizens to protect forests and biodiversity—as our ecology and economy must develop together.
