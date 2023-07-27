Adopt a comprehensive plan for nature conservation

For in the true nature of things, if we rightly consider, every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver," said Martin Luther King Jr. Being in harmony with the environment and the importance of an ecological balance are ingrained in our culture and traditions. Our ancient scriptures propagate the importance of ‘ahimsa’ towards all living beings, highlighting how conservation of biodiversity is essential for a healthy and sustainable world. Nature and its bounty are our true treasure, which we must nurture and preserve. Even India’s Constitution enshrines a fundamental duty of all citizens to protect forests and biodiversity—as our ecology and economy must develop together.

Among the most prominent miracles of nature are the beautiful animals, birds and fishes that inhabit the Earth just like us. However, very few of us understand the intertwined nature of human and animal health. We are connected by forests, water and food—by life itself. As a 10-year-old who would bring home injured puppies and nurse them, I did not understand this interconnection. As I grew older and saw how areas with better animal-care facilities also witnessed improved overall health outcomes with lower vector-borne diseases, I realized that development had to encompass all—conservation of human life was directly linked to conservation of animal life. This is the basis of the ‘One Health’ approach.

One Health is a major pillar for nations to achieve their sustainability targets. For a country like India, with the power of over 1.4 billion people, we must take the One Health approach to every household, especially in rural areas. Many studies outline that through education, awareness programmes and regular monitoring, the transfer of zoonotic diseases can reduce significantly. In rural areas, where human dependency on animals for food, transport, livelihood and even fuel is higher, we need to develop robust models to integrate the concept.

Further, India is home to unique biodiverse ecosystems that have numerous endemic and vulnerable wildlife species. However, many of these are facing anthropogenic pressures. Being one of the world’s 17 mega-diverse countries, our nation has made significant strides in wildlife conservation. We have successfully helped raise our tiger population from 2,967 in 2018 to at least 3,167 in 2022. Over the years, our government has implemented a plethora of policies and initiatives aimed at protecting species on the brink of extinction. Remarkable projects and laws such as Project Tiger, Project Elephant and the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 serve as beacons of hope, demonstrating our collective ability to safeguard wildlife—a major pillar of One Health.

To address challenges in the animal welfare ecosystem, we must first structure a comprehensive model of progress that encompasses legal frameworks, community participation and sustainable practices. We should focus on strengthening law enforcement to deter crimes against animals and ensure stricter penalties for offenders. The engagement of local communities, indigenous groups and other stakeholders in conservation efforts is equally important. By adopting a multi-faceted approach that includes wildlife conservation, care for free-roaming and pet animals and augmentation of veterinary services, we will be able to protect our nation’s rich biodiversity and create a healthier ecosystem for all.

However, along with the government, there is a need for corporations to integrate animal welfare into their give-back initiatives and embrace environmentally responsible practices. Business must be about more than profit. It must have a purpose. And preserving the planet should be central to business decisions.

Many business groups globally have taken such an approach. At Vedanta, under our Environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, conservation is at the core of many of our business decisions. We have committed to planting 7 million trees by 2030, as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 1 trillion tree pledge, and have already planted more than a million trees. Further, inspired by the One Health approach, the group’s philanthropy arm Anil Agarwal Foundation set up The Animal Care Organization (TACO) last year to strengthen animal welfare through modern infrastructure, veterinary services, training facilities and animal shelters in the country. And with over 50 acres of mangrove plantation and a large re-wilding programme, the group’s Ravva Block in Andhra Pradesh is home to 150 species of birds, 15 types of reptiles, more than 100 species of insects including bees, and other endangered species such as the smooth-coated otter and fishing cat. Our Jharsuguda Butterfly Park is another example of our commitment to conserving biodiversity. It serves as a sanctuary for over 30 rare and diverse butterfly species, helping preserve life on land in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

Other groups have other initiatives. This World Nature Conservation Day, let us reflect on how critical it is to protect this beautiful blue planet we call home. We are experiencing the impact of climate change, but we are the last generation that has got an opportunity to take action. Let us together pledge to nurture all forms of life and nature for a greener, sustainable Mother Earth.