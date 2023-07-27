Adopt a comprehensive plan for nature conservation

Many business groups globally have taken such an approach. At Vedanta, under our Environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, conservation is at the core of many of our business decisions. We have committed to planting 7 million trees by 2030, as part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) 1 trillion tree pledge, and have already planted more than a million trees. Further, inspired by the One Health approach, the group’s philanthropy arm Anil Agarwal Foundation set up The Animal Care Organization (TACO) last year to strengthen animal welfare through modern infrastructure, veterinary services, training facilities and animal shelters in the country. And with over 50 acres of mangrove plantation and a large re-wilding programme, the group’s Ravva Block in Andhra Pradesh is home to 150 species of birds, 15 types of reptiles, more than 100 species of insects including bees, and other endangered species such as the smooth-coated otter and fishing cat. Our Jharsuguda Butterfly Park is another example of our commitment to conserving biodiversity. It serves as a sanctuary for over 30 rare and diverse butterfly species, helping preserve life on land in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.