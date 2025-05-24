‘Advance tipping’ on ride-hailing apps is merely a symptom of lax law enforcement
SummaryIt is not that we don’t have laws to prevent price-gouging. It’s that they are simply not enforced, or enforced so weakly that there is flagrant disregard for them.
The union consumer affairs minister is quite right when he terms ‘advance tipping’, introduced by ride hailing apps such as Uber, Ola and Rapido, an unfair trade practice.
