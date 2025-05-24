That is not the case in India. Our minimum wages are not only low, but are calculated taking into account only basic requirements such as food and shelter. ‘Social’ requirements such as education and healthcare are not factored in. We have a ‘Code on Wages’ that was passed five years ago but has not yet been implemented. There is also a national minimum floor wage but it is non-binding and most states have chosen not to implement it in a bid to attract investments. Minimum wages have not been revised for the past five years, despite high inflation.