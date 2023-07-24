Advancing technologies are not giving all children a better future

The rapid advancement of digital technologies has outpaced expectations, profoundly impacting societies worldwide. Within just two decades, these technologies have reached approximately half of the population of developing nations, bringing about transformative changes. Through improved connectivity, increased financial inclusion and better access to trade and public services, technology has the potential to bridge societal gaps and promote equality. However, despite the potential benefits, there remains a significant portion of the population that is still not connected and thus excluded from capitalizing on the benefits of this digital era. Among the marginalized groups disproportionately affected by this digital divide are women, the elderly, individuals with disabilities, ethnic or linguistic minorities, indigenous communities and residents of impoverished or remote areas. These individuals and communities face barriers to accessing and utilizing digital technologies, hindering their ability to benefit from opportunities presented by the ongoing digital revolution.

