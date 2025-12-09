If some loans are not serviced on time and the bank must set aside a provision to cover it, this could be adjusted within the bank’s total interest earnings available for distribution to deposit holders, with adventure depositors taking a slight hit. At an extreme, if loans are written off, then these deposit holders would get even lower returns. As the entire pool is very unlikely to fail all at once, there would always be better returns for adventure savers. This is the advantage of loan diversification.