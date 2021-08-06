Adverse SC ruling sends Future back to the drawing boards

While Reliance was not involved directly in the case proceedings, all eyes will be on the company following the SC ruling. But, will Mukesh Ambani still want to pursue a deal that appears to be fraught with legal hurdles? Two years ago, he had called off another deal to buy Reliance Communication’s spectrum after being asked to bear a guarantee for Anil Ambani’s past debts. While the sale offered a lifeline to the embattled RCom, and might also have made some sense for an expanding Jio looking for spectrum, the senior Ambani clearly did not like the idea of wading into troubled waters. In this case, too, it is possible that with the long stop date for the closure of the sale approaching on 30 September, he may choose to let it go.

