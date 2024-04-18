Advertisements crafted by AI needn’t be short of consumer insights
Summary
- If advertising were to be a done by AI, we’d realize that prompting isn’t just another rational process. It takes human creativity to come up with the sort of creative briefs that give rise to effective ads.
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is promising to take over many a creative function, from generating images and crafting copy to making audio-visual advertisements. How soon will GenAI take over these creative functions of the $800 billion advertising industry? Will AI machines end the human reign over the creative world? Before answering these profound questions, we have to answer a simple question: What goes into creating effective advertising?