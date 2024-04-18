Advertisements crafted by AI needn’t be short of consumer insights

Insights are not peripheral truisms about human behaviour. That demand for a product will go down as its price goes up is not an insight. It is just a truism. Such truisms are often on top of the pile in reports on samples of consumer conversation. But to make differentiated advertisements, such elementary truisms of human behaviour do not help. Knowledge of many young mothers being ill at ease deep within as a result of insecurity brought on by post-pregnancy bodily changes, however, is an example of a behavioural insight. How much ever we churn the past sales data of Wipro’s Santoor soap, this insight will not be discovered. How much ever we churn consumer-conversation data, it would not emerge. An insight is a deep human need that a consumer might not even articulate in a normal conversation. For that matter, on the face of it, one might even deny such thoughts. So such insights may require deep qualitative consumer research to reveal.