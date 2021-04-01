Advertisers should join the battle against covid

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Our wait for covid to draw creative juices out of India’s advertising fraternity is over. Evidence has popped onto hand-held screens in the form of a commercial for Pidilite’s adhesive brand Fevicol. If this splendid example of a dual-purpose ad-spot has not gone viral online yet, it ought to. Set in the food court of a shopping mall, it features a social experiment, or a Candid Camera-style prank, as it seems at first. Random folks show up to grab a vacant table, only to find themselves unable to draw chairs out. Tugs, perplexity and exasperation follow. Yes, they are affixed to the floor, thanks to what else but Fevicol, the impish role of which is revealed only at the end, amid laughter, as we zoom into a tiny placard saying why the table is off-bounds, even as a voiceover amplifies the reason: “Kyunki chehre par mask aur doh gaz ki doori, abh bhi hai bahut zaroori." Because a mask on one’s face and two yards of distance are still imperative. Conceived by an agency called Schbang, this ad craftily blends the brand’s sales proposition of firm adhesion with a valuable public-service message. Yes, Fevicol is a well-set brand and confident enough of its customer bond to serve a broader cause, but nothing stops other advertisers from taking a cue from this.

Across the country, vaccine awareness remains inadequate, especially among the poor and those who live in far-flung places. There are also ample signs of jab hesitancy, an issue that cannot be addressed without a grasp of attitudes and apprehensions. By one worthy hypothesis, for example, the prick of a needle and our body’s possible reaction tend to loom larger as worries than the abstract chance of falling ill to an unseen virus. Another thesis traces jab reluctance to a distrust of government among some, a fallout of weak social cohesion within India combined with tales of forced sterilization that go back to the Emergency. Generally, such problems are not very different from the sort that persuasion artists routinely solve in business contexts, often by studying psychographic-research inputs for insights. Brands aiming for mass audiences ought to chip in with dual-objective campaigns that attract attention and effect the attitudinal shifts we need. Many companies have large ad budgets. Let ‘bang for the buck’ manifest itself on more than just a revenue chart.

