Are advertising agencies dying? Long may the art of persuasion live
Summary
- Storied names of the global ad industry, like JWT and Leo Burnett, are vanishing as AI storms the world of business. But consumers still behave the way they did and the art’s basics remain the same.
Over the past few days, the world of business has been busy discussing the impact of DeepSeek, a Chinese GenAI tool, on its future. While analysing this new kid on the AI block, almost no one noticed the demise of a venerable 90-year-old name that had the status of a business institution.