Are advertising agencies dying? Long may the art of persuasion live

The glorious history of Leo Burnett, however, came to naught recently. A few weeks ago came the news of Leo Burnett merging with another group company and changing its name to Leo. A few months earlier, I had written in this column about the demise of the name J. Walter Thompson, one of the pioneers of the advertising industry. With such storied names of advertising vanishing from the scene, the question is: Is this the end of the persuasion business?