Advertising played its part in India’s freedom struggle

Indian brands borrowed from and in turn reinforced the Swadeshi message. Many brands started using the tag of ‘Swadeshi’ to pitch their indigenously produced wares, and to provide an alternative to imported goods. The Tata Oil Mills Company’s Hamam soap, for example, proclaimed that not only was it a bigger cake of soap, but also Swadeshi. Similarly, a Cipla ad for medicines exhorted its audience to adopt the idea with this line: “India’s freedom demands that every Indian citizen be Indian minded, give up inferiority complex and have confidence in himself, support Indian industries and have Cipla medicines." Nationalist messages of the era favouring Indian products were loud and clear. Broadly, they urged Indian consumers to buy products that Indians had produced and boycott foreign goods if they cared for the nation.