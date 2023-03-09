Advertising should stir thought and not anger1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:41 PM IST
A Women’s Day commercial asking for a safe Holi faced a flurry of boycott calls for alleged Hinduphobia. Brands must not yield to vacuous protests. Let’s critique ads, not ban them
Ever since advertisements were called the “cave paintings of our times," as theatre maestro and adman Alyque Padamsee described them, their claim to be taken seriously has gone up, we must grant. But how seriously? In 2020, jewellery brand Tanishq caved to a loud boycott call and pulled an ad for the flaky offence of a wedding portrayal that protestors saw as insufficiently Hindu. On the eve of Holi this year in Delhi, food delivery service Swiggy took down a billboard asking for no pelting of eggs during the festival of colour after this request was accused of being Hinduphobic.