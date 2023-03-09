Advertising should stir thought and not anger

Caste is tricky territory for businesses, however, and so most talk of it is discreetly kept on mute. It has grown fraught with tension, too. Whether or not identity lines have blurred, the political consolidation of groups has been afoot. In an analysis of social divisions, rightist economist Ashok Lahiri recently contended that two-thirds of the population rallied as one group would end religious polarization, though it could sharpen till that level is reached. Convincing or not, such contentions assign caste a central role in Indian politics, led as this arena has been lately by the Hindu-unity project of the ruling BJP. With rival parties working out their own identity calculus for electoral forays, the salience of caste in the public sphere is only expected to go up as we go along. In all this, it may be unrealistic to hope it will loosen its grip on which way elections turn and who marries whom in India. It’s not a recommended field for advertisements to venture into. It’s riddled with risks, granted. But then, a hush of silence over a subject is often where art emerges from.