Affirmative action under siege: A tale of two major democracies
The policy’s guiding principle has dimmed in the US and India, making it harder to achieve a level playing field in either
Should individuals receive differential treatment based on race, caste, gender, religion, or any other accident of birth? In June 2023, the United States Supreme Court answered this question with a firm ‘no,’ as it struck down affirmative action in higher education. The plaintiffs in the case, Students for Fair Admissions, had sued Harvard College and the University of North Carolina, alleging that their race-conscious admissions policies discriminated against Asian-American applicants.