Home work: Let affordable housing lead India’s construction boom
Summary
- The PMAY goal of building 30 million new homes is welcome. To rejuvenate this sector, let’s also reset EWS and LIG qualification cut-offs, provide larger living space, tweak other housing schemes for better outcomes and integrate green initiatives with all state-run programmes.
Numbers, like photographs, often convey profound messages. By 2036, nearly 40% of India’s population—almost 600 million people—will reside in urban areas. United Nations estimates indicate that India’s urbanization rate will exceed 45% by 2050, underscoring the rapid pace of this transformation.