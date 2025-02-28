This time for Africa: With USAID slashed, India and Japan must step in to support development
SummaryAs rich nations hold back overseas development assistance, it’s time for India and Japan to step in before China grabs the opportunity.
It is most welcome that external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said that India and Japan are well-positioned to support Africa’s sustainable development, even as the US government has frozen the funds its aid agency, USAID, used to disburse, including for anti-retroviral drugs that prevent patients infected by the HIV virus from developing full-blown AIDS, demining operations and immunisation.