After betting $100 bn on solar energy, why is RIL buying a coal-fired plant?

The plant, which has 600MW capacity in operation and a further 600 MW under construction in Phase II, went into insolvency resolution in 2019.
The project already has 1,236 acres of land, with a further 3-400 acres under acquisition for Phase III when it went under NCLT.
The one thing that India’s largest corporate Reliance Industries Limited is not known for is whimsicality. The petroleum refiner has expanded into areas as diverse as data and communications to renewable energy and retail, with a speed and ruthless efficiency that has leapfrogged it into pole position in most of the fields in which it is present. It runs the world’s largest integrated refinery. It was ― till the fields started running out ― the largest private sector gas producer in India. It is the big cheese in retail. And in data and telecom, it is numero uno.
The one field where it is not yet big cheese is perhaps its latest foray, new energy. But here too, driven by the parent’s apparently bottomless cash pockets and its enviable ability to raise capital from investors ― witness the breath-taking ₹1.18 lakh crore it raised in the span of three months in 2020 from marquee investors ranging from Facebook to KKR to General Atlantic ― is driving its explosive growth, as it pursues its plans to invest $100 billion in pushing inorganic growth through acquisitions. Over the past six months, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), an RIL subsidiary (so far) has made more than half a dozen acquisitions and stake buys in a variety of companies in the solar energy, battery and storage space.
This is just to arm itself with the technologies necessary before it spends ₹60,000 crore to build solar giga factories in Jamnagar. These giga factories ― RIL has long passed the ‘mega’ tag ― will provide end-to-end build capability in the new energy spectrum, from making solar photovoltaic modules to storage battery systems to rechargeable cells and a new foray into hydrogen fuel cells.
This is why, when RIL put in a bid for bankrupt infrastructure player Lanco’s coal-based thermal power plant in Amarkantak, in Chattisgarh’s coal belt of Korba, it raised not a few eyebrows. The plant, which has 600MW capacity in operation and a further 600 MW under construction in Phase II, went into insolvency resolution in 2019. While Lanco Amarkantak owes lenders over ₹12,000 crore, its parent Lanco Infratech owes banks a whopping ₹45,000 crore.
While the other bidders for the project, Adani Power, Jindal Power and NTPC, as well as Lanco Amarkantak’s primary financiers, the Power Finance Corporation and the Rural Electrification Corporation, are all well-known players in thermal power, RNESL is not.
So why is a company which is betting $100 billion on solar energy buying a coal fired plant? The straightforward explanation is that it is a strategic investment with quick turnaround possibilities. Acquiring a large, modern power plant at a throwaway price, with assured coal supplies and long-term power purchase agreements already in place with utilities in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh means that the returns could be significant. At reported bid values of around ₹3,000 crore, it works out to just ₹5 crore per MW (even less if the incomplete Phase II is finished) ― way below greenfield cost. With two units operational and another two requiring little work, the plant can become a major power supplier quickly with almost no gestation.
Further, coal power is not disappearing from India’s power scene for a few decades more, although there are some ambitious stated goals of decarbonizing India’s power sector by 2050. The share of thermal power is projected to decline from the current 73% to about 34% by 2040 ― but 34% still provides a lot of scope, specially for more modern and efficient plans of coal-fired with better emissions capture technologies.
With the world’s fifth largest reserves of coal, and proven reserves for meeting 112 years of consumption at the current rate, India cannot afford to ignore coal, global warming notwithstanding. RIL will also have plenty of green credits from its solar foray and a little bit of ‘dirty’ power is not going to dent that significantly.
Then there is the land play. The project already has 1,236 acres of land, with a further 3-400 acres under acquisition for Phase III when it went under NCLT. Repurposing the surplus land by dropping the proposed expansions could give it a strong presence in one of India’s largest coal-producing fifth-largest districts. The Korba coal belt accounts for over 16% of the country’s coal production and has a 6 GW thermal power capacity in the region. This makes it a prime candidate for long-term industrial redevelopment, when India transitions away from mined coal dependence.
And RIL has considerable experience in managing to pull a rabbit out of the hat even when the initial bet goes awry. Remember the mammoth Mumbai Special Economic Zone project, when RIL got over 4,000 acres of land in Navi Mumbai for setting up a China-like export zone? India’s grand plans for a string of SEZs along Chinese lines went pfft with changing geo-economic realities but RIL managed to get the land use changed to general industrial use, and is planning a megacity that will attract $75 billion in investments. In the long term, Korba could well become the next big industrial hub given its strategic location. And nobody can beat RIL in long-term bets!
