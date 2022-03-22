After betting $100 bn on solar energy, why is RIL buying a coal-fired plant?

The one field where it is not yet big cheese is perhaps its latest foray, new energy. But here too, driven by the parent’s apparently bottomless cash pockets and its enviable ability to raise capital from investors ― witness the breath-taking ₹1.18 lakh crore it raised in the span of three months in 2020 from marquee investors ranging from Facebook to KKR to General Atlantic ― is driving its explosive growth, as it pursues its plans to invest $100 billion in pushing inorganic growth through acquisitions. Over the past six months, Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), an RIL subsidiary (so far) has made more than half a dozen acquisitions and stake buys in a variety of companies in the solar energy, battery and storage space.

