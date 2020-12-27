After Momentous 2020, Russia’s Putin Enters New Year as Powerful as Ever

After Momentous 2020, Russia’s Putin Enters New Year as Powerful as Ever6 min read . 12:57 PM IST
- Kremlin leader takes action to cement his rule, repel challenges and spread Russia’s influence in moves that signal what’s likely to come next year
During the course of 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin took bold moves to cement his power at home and extend his nearly two decades in power, a likely bellwether for next year, when the Kremlin leader could squelch remaining domestic opposition and reinforce Russia’s influence abroad.
A controversial constitutional amendment approved in the summer allows Mr. Putin to potentially remain in power until 2036. Earlier this month, the Russian president signed legislation expanding immunity for former presidents from prosecution and allowing ex-Kremlin leaders to become senators for life in Russia’s Parliament once they leave office.
