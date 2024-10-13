After seven years of Brexit talks, Europe has emerged as the clear winner
Summary
- At least it’s over
In 2020 Britain devised a new tactic to insult its European neighbours, a long-standing hobby. The diplomat representing the EU in London would henceforth be denied the rank of full ambassador, a courtesy routinely granted to the bloc despite its not being a country. Instead, the Man from Brussels would be granted the lowlier status as an envoy of an international organisation, sending him tumbling down the protocol order. (The plan was later reversed after the EU reciprocated.)