After tax cuts, will Truss make a U-turn on ideology too?4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- The mini-budget that proposed unfunded tax cuts highlighted the new UK government’s commitment to ideology rather than sound policymaking.
Just over a week after his mini-budget sank the pound, crashed bonds, which sent the UK government’s borrowing costs spiraling, and spooked markets, ultimately forcing the Bank of England to step in with a £65 billion temporary support involving printing pounds, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has made a humbling retreat.