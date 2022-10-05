After tax cuts, will Truss make a U-turn on ideology too?

Political commentary in India defended Kwarteng’s fiscal package, arguing that the opposition to it was purely ideological. This is misleading. The tax cut was a policy error because the fiscal statement accompanying it contained no measure for making good the revenue loss that would have to be incurred. Plus, he gave no plan for tackling debt. The chancellor was relying solely on the hope that the cut would spur growth. This when the global economy is staring at recession, and the UK government’s borrowing costs are set to rise, given the central bank is going to have to hike rates to control decades-high inflation. Second, and more importantly, the biggest thumbs-down for Kwarteng came from the markets. Those aren’t ideological adversaries.

