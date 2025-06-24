Rahul Matthan: How age tokens to get past age gates favour free speech
In the US, keeping children safe from exposure to harmful stuff online has run into a free-speech muddle. But in India, we have the digital infrastructure needed to reliably ensure that kids aren’t exposed to content meant for adults.
In September 2022, California governor Gavin Newsom signed the Age-Appropriate Design Code Act (CAADCA) into law, introducing a new legislative framework to protect children online. The law required businesses whose services were likely to be accessed by minors to conduct ‘data protection impact assessments’ before launching new features. These assessments had to evaluate whether platforms could expose children to “harmful or potentially harmful materials" and mandate mitigation strategies for any risks identified.