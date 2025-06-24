Rahul Matthan: How age tokens to get past age gates favour free speech

A closer look at the court’s reasoning suggests that the problem is not just that the CAADCA restricted free speech. Since there is no reliable way in the US to distinguish children from adults online, platforms that are under pressure to deny children access end up restricting what adult users can access. Without a clear mechanism to accurately identify which of their users is a child, platforms know that if they under-restrict access, they risk non-compliance with the law. As a result, most will choose to over-restrict, preventing adults from uploading or accessing content that they have a constitutional right to see and share.