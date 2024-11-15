Ageing: A challenge that confronts India’s civil services as much as society
Summary
- Governments need to prepare for the inevitability of both a young and ageing civil service to ensure delivery outcomes are not undermined. There are instructive examples of where and how they can do this.
As the world ages, governments face the challenge of not only adapting their civil service to new structural changes to ensure the quality of public services but also ensuring businesses and societies adjust to this demographic trend. While public servants are rarely viewed as a workforce of their own, they make up among the largest workforces in the world. For example, they exceed 20% of total employment in OECD countries.