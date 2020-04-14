Opinion | Agenda for this week: test, test, test for safety

In his address to the nation on Tuesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked citizens for their sacrifices in the fight against covid-19, justified India’s 21-day lockdown for the lives it had saved, and announced an extension of it for 19 more days, till 3 May. While Modi said curbs would be tightened and laid renewed emphasis on saving lives as a national priority, he also referred to the challenge of saving livelihoods. Indeed, he raised the possibility of conditional relaxations in some parts of India after 20 April. As he indicated, the period till then shall be used to check which zones can be deemed safe enough to qualify for a gradual resumption of economic activity under appropriate safety protocols. The details of an exit plan for these areas are awaited, but the big administrative task now involves getting accurate data to identify risk levels in various places. To a large extent, success on this front would hinge on our testing strategy.

India began its battle against covid-19 with a handicap of low testing capacity, but three weeks of the lockdown’s first phase bought us some time to organize more kits. The going has been slow. By the last count reported, India had done just over 230,000 tests. This is barely 176 for every million of our population, and pales in comparison with, say, the US, which, despite a late start, has now done nearly 3 million tests (nearly 8,900 per million). But then again, this is not just about absolute numbers, but how well we make the most of the kits we have at our disposal. Most testing attention so far has been devoted to covid patients and suspected cases. This ambit needs to widen now to include randomly selected people, just to validate the accuracy of our outbreak mapping. This need not take too many extra kits. Not all of India is equally affected, and not everyone needs to be tested in a given expanse. Statistical models do exist that could be used to optimize a plan. Samples that are representative of larger populations, for example, can be used to raise infection flags. Unfortunately, reports suggest that rapid tests are also proving slow off the block. Unlike the standard swab checks that use a long laboratory process to spot coronavirus, these quickly identify antibodies in blood samples, though this also means they are relatively ineffective on virus carriers yet to come down with covid-19. Both kinds of tests need to be deployed in a mix that would vary by differing urgencies from one place to another.

A sound testing plan would help the country unclamp commercial activity by and by across the map as the covid threat recedes. This is vital for the economy to operate. Already, estimates of lockdown losses run into trillions of rupees. Informal sector workers, who account for about 90% of the country’s workforce, have suddenly been deprived of wages, and, in many cases, even other means of sustenance. Formal sectors have been hit hard too, and, given the broader impact of the disruption, they are unlikely to stage quick revivals once curfews are lifted. By some projections, if sufficient commercial activity does not resume by mid-May, it may be difficult for India to achieve any economic growth this fiscal year. This could mean sustained distress for a prolonged period—another comprehensive crisis that’s likely to see businesses shut down and jobs lost on an unseen scale. The pain could yet be mitigated by a large fiscal relief package that covers all those faced with adversity, and that would be just about everybody whose well- being depends on the health of our economy.