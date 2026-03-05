Last quarter, in the middle of a polite marketing review, a chief financial officer (CFO) asked a question that landed with unusual precision. It wasn’t whether the campaign was working or what the return on investment was. It was something quieter. More structural. More dangerous: “Why do we still need all of this?”
Agentic advertising: Ad agencies will need to give up some of their creativity myths
SummaryFor two years, the advertising industry debated whether AI can be creative. Meanwhile, audience engagement has shifted structurally. Agentic AI isn’t just a tool—it’s a leap that forces agencies to abandon creativity myths and focus on context, culture and other things machines struggle with.
Last quarter, in the middle of a polite marketing review, a chief financial officer (CFO) asked a question that landed with unusual precision. It wasn’t whether the campaign was working or what the return on investment was. It was something quieter. More structural. More dangerous: “Why do we still need all of this?”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More