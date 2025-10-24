Does an AI winter loom? Big Tech’s reckless Agentic AI drive is enlarging that risk
Big Tech firms are in a race to wrap up a hot new market for AI browsers offering to think and act on our behalf. But they seem to overlook a credibility crisis that hallucinations, biases and other flaws could cause. If these overhyped tools fail, it could send AI into a deep chill.
Big Tech seems bent on selling us Agentic AI browsers as some sort of digital manna. OpenAI’s Atlas is the latest entrant, positioning itself as a rival to Google’s AI-powered Chrome, Perplexity’s Comet, Opera’s Neon, The Browser Company’s Dia and Brave’s Leo, to name a few. Each promises a future where browsers don’t just search the web, but think, decide and act on our behalf, while also learning from us.