Meanwhile, history offers a warning. In the 1970s and then the late 1980s, overhyped systems failed to deliver, leading to ‘AI winters’—long phases of public scepticism and nearly frozen funding. If Big Tech does not fix AI frailties before blowing agentic trumpets, the industry risks a similar crisis of credibility. The danger is not that AI won’t work. It’s simply that expectations will soar faster than this technology can mature. Trust would be the first casualty of failure.