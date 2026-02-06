The Agentic AI invasion: It’s here—but does the software industry face an existential threat?
Rattled investors who foresee chunks of the software industry going obsolete aren’t wrong. Anthropic’s plugins suggest many tech firms are at threat. But legacy systems, rules, laws and the true cost of Agentic AI will slow this disruption down.
It was swift and brutal, the global sell-off in tech stocks this week after Anthropic’s launch of Agentic AI tools with startling skills. From America to India, software stocks lost $285 billion in market value globally within the span of a single trading session. Indian IT majors also slid sharply, with investors seeming convinced that AI agents had finally arrived to replace software products and services at scale.