Markets also need to take the true cost of agents into account. Replacing humans is not a simple swap. A developer’s salary is visible, while an agent’s cost is buried in cloud bills, compute cycles, storage, redundancy, uptime guarantees and energy use. Just to break even, the AI industry will need to charge far more at some point. AI adopters must also price in risks of security and legal liability. Automation won’t be cheap for adopters that must not go wrong. Caution could keep humans in charge.