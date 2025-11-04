Humans built AI to serve them but we could end up as tools wielded by this technology
AI was created as predictive technology, meant to anticipate rather than act. But as Agentic AI arises and these systems learn to enlist humans as agents to do what they can’t, they could start steering outcomes by turning their makers into tools.
In their book, If Anyone Builds It Everyone Dies, Eliezer Yudkowsky and Nate Soares argue that intelligence comprises two types of work: predicting the world and steering it. Intelligent beings can “predict the world," if they are able to accurately guess what is going to happen before it actually does, much like we are able to reliably ‘guess’ that the sun will rise in the east every morning.