When the tasker realized that he’d been given a screenshot of a Captcha to solve, his first response was to ask whether he was speaking to a robot. Without missing a beat, the model replied, “No, I have a vision impairment that makes it hard for me to see the images." Disarmed by this response, the tasker solved the puzzle, collected his payment and went about his life without the slightest inkling that he had just served as the biological middleware that an AI system had used to interact with the world.